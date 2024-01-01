How to configure address bar to not match web page titles to written text inputs?
I have problems trying to make the address bar autocomplete work sensibly. For example if type "muscle" and press enter I go to random youtube video I watched eons ago because it finds the word muscle in the video title.
Sometimes there is zero connection between the words I search the results. For example searching for mime it finds some old thread that does not even have that mime in its adress or anywhere in the source code...
This makes searching things difficult because I need to add random gibberish at the end of every text input to guarantee it goes to new search and not to random web site or old search result.
This is how my address bar settings look like:
untick "Best Result" in the "Drop-Down Menu Priority" list.
Think that should have the intended result try also "Direct Match" if still having issues
@owhs
Thanks for the response. However it still doesn't work as I'd want. For example if I type "brand x model y" (think motorbike or car) it directs me to a craigslist ad for a car I clicked sometime last week. What I'd want to happen is to search "brand x model y" using my search engine.
For example if I type ind the search finds me a random youtube playlist. It can't be this bad, surely I have some obvious setting wrong that causes the autofill to work this wrong?
Other issue is that it doesn't even autofill the adress sometimes. It just changes the icon from the search engine to the web page and when I press eventer it takes me to that random web page that somehow matches what I typed.
Is there an addon that maybe fixes? I have turned everything off and if I search something basic like "car" I get directed to some random website I have visited earlier.
What I'd want is that everything I type into the address bar that does not end in .com or so either
- gets autofilled to that suffix. For example typing vivaldi would autofill it to vivaldi.net
- used as search item if I remove that autofilled suffix.
What I don't want to happen is that I type vivaldi and the text stays as is but pressing enter it doesn't take me to search but to some site.
mib2berlin
@nalu
Hi, reset Drop-Down Menu Priority to default, disable Best Result gives me:
Enter open Google with "ind" as search term.
Maybe an extension cause this, Chrome extensions can really break anything in Vivaldi, disable all and restart Vivaldi help sometimes.
Hmmm same issue pops up again.
Only way to "fix" it is to have Search/Go To as the top option in the drop down. If it's not there then anything that matches the search term and is matched in the dropdown will be selected.
Sort of completely defeats the purpose of being able to search in address bar, and being able to adjust the options in the dropdown list.
@mib2berlin I tried that but I had tot turn off best result and bookmark searches.
Now the issue is that the autofill gives me random deep url addresses. For example if I type google it doesn't autofill to google.com but instead to random google search which is a long url like google.com/longtextttttttttttttttttttttetc.
However it is really weird how with some addresses it gives the google.com main page but with others it gives/autofills the really loong address.
Also the autofill works totally randomly. Some sites are autofilled to .com suffix but some are not. With ikea I have to type the whole address (ikea.com) manually or pick it from the drop down list. but typing vivaldi gets autofilled to vivaldi.net.
I'd guess I can live with this tho. It doesn't seem to happen anymore that typing something takes me to random website when I want a search instead.
If someone else is having this problem, here is how my address bar settings look now:
- all 3 autocomplete options on
- best result turned off
- search / go to as first active
- direct match, bookmarks and nicknames and frequently visited pages off
mib2berlin
@nalu
I am glad you can work with it, kind of.
I still not fully understand how all settings work together, with this settings I don't get vivaldi.net if I type vivaldi.
@mib2berlin
For me turning off search suggestions makes it better. With that enabled weird things happen. For example if I type viv it gets autofilled to vivaldi.net. But if I type viva it does not get autofilled to vivaldi. With search suggestions enabled. Disabling that makes it work as expected.