I have problems trying to make the address bar autocomplete work sensibly. For example if type "muscle" and press enter I go to random youtube video I watched eons ago because it finds the word muscle in the video title.

Sometimes there is zero connection between the words I search the results. For example searching for mime it finds some old thread that does not even have that mime in its adress or anywhere in the source code...

This makes searching things difficult because I need to add random gibberish at the end of every text input to guarantee it goes to new search and not to random web site or old search result.

This is how my address bar settings look like:

