Hello and happy new year!

First, I would like to say that workspaces is kind of the only feature that really have helped me get somewhat organized with tabs.

I felt really excited about the workspace rules, but after taking a look at it I don't feel like creating and managing tons of rules.

If possible, I think it would be nice if we could configure the workspace rules to check if the URL (or domain) is within a specific bookmark folder (e.g.: /Bookmarks/Shopping) and its subfolders, if applicable.

This way, I think we will only need to create a few workspace rules once and the management part (adding, removing websites) will be done with the bookmarks.

Thank you