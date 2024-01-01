Unsolved Cant load tab thumbnail from extension anymore
-
Hello
I've been using and developing an extension for tree-like view of vertical tabs (like the TreeTabs firefox extension). I used it for two years now, but with one of the recent updates tab thumbnails stopped working - thumbnail url is still present in
tabs.queryresponse, but the extension can't display them with
Not allowed to load local resource: chrome://vivaldi-data/thumbnail/TJU2QAMXQB5OFPABC2YQL7IK3ULRKPPS.jpgerror.
Is it something that was completely removed for security reasons, or is there some permission I'm missing in the manifest?
-
-
@DoctorG sadly that does not help, I was using v3 from the start
-
@lunavod Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@lunavod What is shown in Devtools → Console if you debug your extension?
-
@DoctorG exactly what I mentioned in the post:
-
@lunavod Do you have a source for your current code so we can check?
-
@DoctorG here: https://github.com/lunavod/TreeTabs/releases/tag/v0.9
To use, just install extension, click on its icon and follow instructions to add it to the panel. Extension is called
DEV articles, because thats how project template was called )
I just started cleaning up code to make extension public, so internals are kinda a mess, sorry about that
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@lunavod I can not test yet.
Perhaps try:
"permissions": ["tabs", "activeTab"],
//EDIT: And i am unsure if
storageis needed.
I had not created extension since a few years
-
@DoctorG nope, did not change anything... I think the problem is with vivaldi security, perhaps in one of latest updates they made loading resources from
chrome://
Another thing I noticed is that when you click on thumbnail link in devtools, it redirects you to
vivaldi://version of url. I tried replacing
chrome://with
vivaldi://in img, but that does not work at all,
vivaldi://is not recognized as a valid schema
-
@lunavod You can set in vivaldi://experiments/ that you want to use chrome:// urls.
-
@lunavod Adding activeTab and storage as parameters to permissions does not help?
-
@DoctorG Storage does not help either. Enabling chrome experimant setting changes behaviour when you click on the url in dev tools, but does not fix the problem, sadly.
Adding
activeTabsand
storagedoes not help. Just now I went to docs and added every possible permission, which did not help either. Well, every possible except platform-specific stuff for chrome os and stuff like that
-
@lunavod Perhaps the API is broken with Vivaldi.
Sorry to say, lack of Vivaldi documentation causes my lesser knowledge.
Perhaps an other person can tell more.
-
@DoctorG thank you very much anyway )
-
-
@lunavod
I did some investigating. Vivaldi used to give a
data:urlthat was the content of the image directly, so it worked with extensions. This has changed, as you note, to a
chrome://url. I guess this is for efficiency reasons as the
data:images can be large.
However, extensions are not normally allowed to access anything on
chrome://urls other than favicons, so now it doesn't work.
I did try enabling the special flag at
chrome://flags/#extensions-on-chrome-urlshowever that does not seem to help, so I guess there is currently no way to fix this extension other than disabling the thumbnails.
As the extension is asking for the
tabspermission, it is reasonable that you should be able to access it, so I consider this broken behaviour, I suggest you file a bug report: https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
-
@LonM thank you. Reported VB-102834