suggest strong passwords
Does Vivaldi have the option to suggest strong passwords?
I've seen that time ago but not sure whether tied to a Flag.
Look at
chrome://flags/and search
Passwordthere appears at least one related.
Enable and restart.
If you have a Profile back up you can try there, otherwise, Do it or try on a clean Profile.
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
DoctorG Ambassador
@jhnpld Password field can suggest strong passwords. Use context menu on password field.
got it, Thanks
DoctorG Ambassador
