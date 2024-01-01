@jhnpld

Hi,

Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!

--

Please,

On each report add:

Vivaldi Version |

Since when happens |

OS / Version / DE |

--

I've seen that time ago but not sure whether tied to a Flag.

Look at chrome://flags/ and search Password there appears at least one related.

Enable and restart.

If you have a Profile back up you can try there, otherwise, Do it or try on a clean Profile.

--

Also,

Some useful links:

--

Avoid V Data loss.

Follow the Backup | Reset links below.

Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps