Vivaldi's Reader View vs Clearly Reader extension
RasheedHolland
Is it just me or does the Cleary Reader extension does a better job? I would like to see this in Vivaldi, so that I don't have to use an extension. To clarify, I don't use reading view a lot, but I noticed it's handy when you want to save a website without all of the annoying elements that don't get blocked by adblockers.
barbudo2005
barbudo2005
My recommendation "Reader View" give free the features "Cleary Reader" give in PRO version.
RasheedHolland
@barbudo2005 said in Vivaldi's Reader View vs Clearly Reader extension:
My recommendation "Reader View" give free the features "Cleary Reader" give in PRO version.
OK thanks for the info, didn't know there were this many extensions. But I would really like to see a better Reader View in Vivaldi, because I try to avoid using many extensions. And I also noticed that Clearly Reader does NOT solve my problem when saving websites. Will check out the Reader View extension. EDIT: Seems like Reader View is able to correctly save websites, pretty cool.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/reader-view/ecabifbgmdmgdllomnfinbmaellmclnh
RasheedHolland
Here is another example of how Vivaldi's Reader View makes a mess of the page, while the Reader View extension does a great job. Come on, this really should be improved in Vivaldi.
https://www.trendmicro.com/en_ae/research/24/a/cve-2023-36025-exploited-for-defense-evasion-in-phemedrone-steal.html
barbudo2005
Forgive me for repeating what I said in another post about the translation feature and that it can be extended to any built-in feature:
"We could say then that it all comes down to the threshold of satisfaction each one has for a specific subject.
That is to say, if for topic X:
The built-in feature has a level of 70% and your threshold satisfaction is 30%, then the built-in feature will completely fulfill its purpose with all those users with threshold below 70%.
If the built-in feature has a level of 40% and your threshold is 80%, then the built-in feature will fall short and your best option is to look for an alternative."
It is impossible to obtain "excellence" in 100% of the components of a browser without "helping" with other extensions that have reached excellence, because they are dedicated only to that.
Tell me just one of the features that are included in browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Brave, Edge, etc.) that are better implemented than the best extension that does the same thing.
Specialization leads to excellence.
And I mention this in relation to users who think that the extensions are evil, and it is unworthy, sinful and ultimately an aggravation that Vivaldi is doing in "forcing" them to use the extensions.