Forgive me for repeating what I said in another post about the translation feature and that it can be extended to any built-in feature:

"We could say then that it all comes down to the threshold of satisfaction each one has for a specific subject.

That is to say, if for topic X:

The built-in feature has a level of 70% and your threshold satisfaction is 30%, then the built-in feature will completely fulfill its purpose with all those users with threshold below 70%.

If the built-in feature has a level of 40% and your threshold is 80%, then the built-in feature will fall short and your best option is to look for an alternative."

It is impossible to obtain "excellence" in 100% of the components of a browser without "helping" with other extensions that have reached excellence, because they are dedicated only to that.

Tell me just one of the features that are included in browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Brave, Edge, etc.) that are better implemented than the best extension that does the same thing.

Specialization leads to excellence.

And I mention this in relation to users who think that the extensions are evil, and it is unworthy, sinful and ultimately an aggravation that Vivaldi is doing in "forcing" them to use the extensions.