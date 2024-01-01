Speed dial page captures unhelpful
-
When adding a speed dial bookmark, Vivaldi creates a miniature snapshot of the web site. However, not only is it too small to be of any real use, the content captured is often something useless like a login form or search box. A larger favicon would be far more useful, and it might help to wrap the page title rather than truncate it after just six or seven characters.
-
This post is deleted!
-
+1 to this feedback.
Many sites still have an apple-touch-icon in the header, which is usually a far better quality version of their logo.
<link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="https://assets.guim.co.uk/static/frontend/icons/homescreen/apple-touch-icon.svg" sizes="any">
Or many sites and publishers use the OpenGraph image in their header too - an image they have specifically chosen to represent that webpage in a preview - which will give a much nicer preview than an odd render of the webpage (compete with cookie warnings).
<meta property="og:image" content="https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/7188535820ea8915a7a44844b55dc5f9aba0c364/0_85_3749_2250/master/3749.jpg?width=1200&height=630&quality=85&auto=format&fit=crop&overlay-align=bottom%2Cleft&overlay-width=100p&overlay-base64=L2ltZy9zdGF0aWMvb3ZlcmxheXMvdGctbGl2ZS5wbmc&enable=upscale&s=9208677c9e986332683e12a2ecb1ed67">
-
mib2berlin
-
@mib2berlin said in Speed dial page captures unhelpful:
Hi, Vivaldi on Android use webpage icons not miniature snapshots. I guess this was posted in the wrong forum section.
Vivaldi on iOS generates thumbnails. So I guess that's different to Android (and therefore posted in the correct forum)
-
mib2berlin
@coxy
Ah sorry, I missed the tag iOS.
To my knowledge the Vivaldi developer want to make the UI looks the same on Android and iOS, I hope they make the right decision in this case.
Cheers, mib