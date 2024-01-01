Slow and unresponsive to mouse clicks
There are so many great things about Vivaldi, but I am just about to give up on it now. It is so slow to respond when I click on a link or make a selection on a web page... sometimes it just does nothing, no matter how many times I click. I might do a google search, then click on one of the links returned, then wait..., click some more.. wait, open chrome, do the same thing, get to the page almost instantly. Anyone have any ideas? Are there settings I could play with? Running the latest version on Windows
DoctorG Ambassador
@SAF390 Could be:
External Security Tools (Antivirus, Internet Security, proxy, VPN)
External mouse software/driver
Extensions installed in Vivaldi
Broken Vivaldi installation
Many open tabs/windows/workspaces
Low Windows ressources
