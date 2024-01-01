Any news on when we might get Vivaldi on iOS?
filhalbate
I just moved back to using an iPhone after years of Android and I was surprised to find out that Vivaldi isn’t on the Appstore.
I’m stuck with Safari, Chrome, Brave, and Opera. I kinda like Safari but I can’t use that on my Windows PC. Chrome is still bad with RAM management on the PC. So— I’m actually just stuck with Brave and Opera.. but yeah, any news on Vivaldi for iOS? I don’t wanna have to change Vivaldi on the PC too.
Hi,
https://vivaldi.com/ios/
corconegr3 Translator
@filhalbate i'm curious as per how you found out Vivaldi is not in the app store?
@corconegr3 Perhaps an older iOS version?