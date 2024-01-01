select partial url issue
I just noticed an inconvenient behavior when (trying to) select (and edit) part of the current url: vivaldi select wrong part of the url, because the moment you click the 'https://' section shift the url text.
step to reproduce
- go to any webpage
- hover mouse over the url bar on top, for example from the first '/' The cursor changes to text selection.
- try to select (click and move to right) the trailing url from '/' onwards.
what you will notice is the the 'https://' is added the moment you click, making you select another part of the url than intended
workaround
right click on url bar and select "show full url".
expected solution
Preferably - apply the selection start (on click) before adding the 'https://' back into view, so the expected text is selected from the url.
Alternatively, don't show the 'text select' mouse icon when hovering over url with hidden https:// segment; as this would be misleading.
Pesala Ambassador
@luite Alternatively, deselect:Select Address on Activation
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
Check this out
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/58766/hide-https-without-misalign-the-url-input-text
Also,
thanks @Zalex108 for the warm welcome + extra guidance on using the forums . Upvoted the referenced feature request which I managed to miss before posting
Note to other readers: main reason I have for wanting to select partial URL is to go main website after visiting a deeplink page.
Reading through helpfile researching suggestion from @Pesala (not quite what I needeD)I found there is a better way to do what I need: use Ctrl + click on the address field