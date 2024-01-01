I just noticed an inconvenient behavior when (trying to) select (and edit) part of the current url: vivaldi select wrong part of the url, because the moment you click the 'https://' section shift the url text.

step to reproduce

go to any webpage hover mouse over the url bar on top, for example from the first '/' The cursor changes to text selection. try to select (click and move to right) the trailing url from '/' onwards.

what you will notice is the the 'https://' is added the moment you click, making you select another part of the url than intended

workaround

right click on url bar and select "show full url".

expected solution

Preferably - apply the selection start (on click) before adding the 'https://' back into view, so the expected text is selected from the url.

Alternatively, don't show the 'text select' mouse icon when hovering over url with hidden https:// segment; as this would be misleading.