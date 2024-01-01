Unsolved How to remove analog clock in the right corner?
-
I've noticed on one of my Vivaldi browsers (Desktop PC) I have an Analog Clock alongside the digital clock in the right bottom corner. However, on all of my other browsers on other devices, I do not have this. I'm kind of minimalist and like as much real estate as possible and see no need for it yet can't find a way to remove it. I saw something about it being an "easter egg" in an old post but I guess it's a feature now. Anyway, I just want it gone as I already have a digital clock and it just takes up space. How do I remove this thing?
-
Hi,
Have you checked here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#Customize_toolbars
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Univer0325
Right click the clock, button style, text only.
If you want to remove the clock all together, just right click the clock, edit, remove from toolbar.
You could also open the toolbar editor, drag and drop features you want added or removed.
-
yeah, for whatever reason it wasn't doing anything after setting it to text only as I went through the entire menu. So I removed it and added it again. Then went through the menu, tried text only and it actually removed it this time around.
-
Since made it as question, mark it as solved.