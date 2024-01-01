Change Window drop shadow intensity via CSS
Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3206.48
Since when happens: Just using it now
OS / Version: Windows 11 23H2
Hi, this is the first time I've been using Vivaldi.
Is it possible to change the window drop shadow intensity on Windows via CSS? I feel like the intensity isn't as strong as the native one (as can be seen on the screenshots below, comparing it to Windows Explorer).
Also I've noticed that the shadow does not change whenever the window is on the background.
To be honest, the window styling is just better on Mac, as it looks more consistent. However, I'm sure there can be something done to alleviate this on Windows, as Chrome, Opera, Edge, and many other chromium based browsers have consistent window styling and drop shadow.
Thank you.
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Phone Model: |
I'm not sure to understand what you mean, but, have you checked whether Themes fixes that?
Otherwise,
Modifications Subforum would help.
Check it at the links below.
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid V Data loss.
Follow the Backup | Reset links below.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Hi, thank you for the reply. I've added the Vivaldi version and OS info on my starter post.
What I mean by that is the drop shadow surrounding the window frame. On Windows, it is not consistent with the native frame, so I want to increase the intensity via CSS if possible.
Perhaps I would go to Modding thread after this.
Thank you.
Ok,
Thx.
At modding Sub would be something already or ask of someone would help.
You can link to this Thread.
Actually this thread should be moved to Feature Request or Mods directly.
Will try that last one, would be moved again if better at FR.
