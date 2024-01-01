Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3206.48

Since when happens: Just using it now

OS / Version: Windows 11 23H2

Hi, this is the first time I've been using Vivaldi.

Is it possible to change the window drop shadow intensity on Windows via CSS? I feel like the intensity isn't as strong as the native one (as can be seen on the screenshots below, comparing it to Windows Explorer).

Also I've noticed that the shadow does not change whenever the window is on the background.

To be honest, the window styling is just better on Mac, as it looks more consistent. However, I'm sure there can be something done to alleviate this on Windows, as Chrome, Opera, Edge, and many other chromium based browsers have consistent window styling and drop shadow.

Thank you.