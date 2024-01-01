Tab Bar display customisation
-
I am wondering if could add more display features for the Tab Bar display options?
- When the Tab Bar is positioned left or right..
...add option to AUTOMATICALLY COLLAPSE the Tab Bar to only show the page icon/avatar, and make the list of tab icons VERTICALLY SCROLLABLE. Basically the same when you have many tabs open with Tab Bar positioned as 'Top', but vertical.
In Top view it looks like this:
But when positioned on 'Left' or 'Right' it could look like this:
...which could then AUTOMATICALLY EXPAND when you hover your mouse over it to look like this:
- When positioning Tab Bar as 'Left' or 'Right' add new option to show all tabs as side-by-side columns which you can scroll through HORIZONTALLY if you have hundreds of tabs and the list goes off-screen. Perhaps this 'columns view' list could be accessed from an "All Tabs" button in the top left corner of the browser, or if you have the Tabs Bar positioned as 'Left' or 'Right' when you hover over the Tab Bar icons it expands to look like this:
It would make navigation MUCH easier for large numbers of open tabs. I would love the Tab Bar to have more appropriate intuitive options when positioned left or right, at the moment I tend to use the tab list in 'Windows' Panel to navigate as it looks better than Tab Bar positioned left!
That leads me to:
- Please could the view of the Tab Bar when in left or right position have some LINE SPACING OPTIONS so that the list can be displayed with 'compact', 'moderate', 'comfortable' and 'spacious' spacing options? At the moment the tab list in 'Windows' panel is more compact than the Tab Bar when positioned left or right. I want to make the Tab Bar positioned on left more compact line spacing so I can see more tabs in the list without having to scroll down.
If that's all too complicated, as another option:
- Add the right-click option "Move Tab" for tabs listed in the 'Window' tab in the Panel.
Currently the right-click menu for tabs listed in the Window panel are:
..but the Tab Bar right-click menu offers 'Move Tab' as shown here:
I understand why the Tab Bar has the 'Move Tab' option, but I find myself more and more using the tab list in the 'Windows' Panel side bar to navigate around my 380 open tabs ( !?! ). It would just be very handy and aid quicker navigation for users like myself to mix the options together so we have the 'Move Tab' option available in the tab list in the 'Windows' panel too.
Is any further customisation options to Tab Bar a possibility?
- When the Tab Bar is positioned left or right..
-
Hi,
Here you can find some Mods to use in the meantime.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications
Example:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82900/collapsing-vertical-tabs-that-expand-on-hover-with-and-without-floating-tabs
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@Zalex108 Thank you kindly for the links, but I have no idea about css or how to do code, and on the other link I'm not sure how to 'mod' and didn't want to get into the level of detail it might require as a search on that mods page gave me 92 pages of tabs related posts to go through. I will look through the results while waiting for any other kind of feedback or response.
-
Actually,
You just need to read the first post where explains how to enable and apply the given CSS.
Then just pick up your preferred ones and copy paste.
It's easier than it seems since all the work is already done by the Users/Devs.
-
Explanation in this post
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
-
@Zalex108 said in Tab Bar display customisation:
Actually,
You just need to read the first post where explains how to enable and apply the given CSS.
Then just pick up your preferred ones and copy paste.
It's easier than it seems since all the work is already done by the Users/Devs.
I would say it is easier for you and others than for me unfortunately. Even that first post is for me just an overwhelming bunch of various instructions and lots of information which gives me anxiety trying to make sense of. I searched YouTube for a simple/straightforward "how to mod Vivaldi" tutorial but found nothing, so I googled instead and found nothing straightforward - just lots of people telling each other their instructions or css is wrong or doesn't work.
I also read through https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82900/collapsing-vertical-tabs-that-expand-on-hover-with-and-without-floating-tabs/4?page=1 but there is nothing straightforward enough for me to understand about either css or modding, too much information and it's all beyond me. But thank you for trying to help me
Is there perhaps an extension which might do the collapse/expand feature that I can simply install?
-
@inadream said in Tab Bar display customisation:
I searched YouTube for a simple/straightforward
This looks like a good idea.
I'll try to do a simple video guide.
Thx
@inadream said in Tab Bar display customisation:
Is there perhaps an extension which might do the collapse/expand feature that I can simply install?
No Extension AFAIK
-
This would help for the moment,
Will try to do a better one when available.
Click above
-
@Zalex108 Thank you again for your advice and attempts to help me
-
@Zalex108 said in Tab Bar display customisation:
This would help for the moment,
Will try to do a better one when available.
Click above
Thank you so much for taking the time to do this, it's really very thoughtful and helpful of you. I now understand that steps to implement that mod, thank you again.
I do still hope my feature request here may be considered to be made a built-in permanent feature of Vivaldi too - but as you said in the meantime this is an alternative that at least collapses the Tab Bar to the side, thank you