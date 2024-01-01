I am wondering if could add more display features for the Tab Bar display options?

When the Tab Bar is positioned left or right..



...add option to AUTOMATICALLY COLLAPSE the Tab Bar to only show the page icon/avatar, and make the list of tab icons VERTICALLY SCROLLABLE. Basically the same when you have many tabs open with Tab Bar positioned as 'Top', but vertical.

In Top view it looks like this:

But when positioned on 'Left' or 'Right' it could look like this:

...which could then AUTOMATICALLY EXPAND when you hover your mouse over it to look like this:

When positioning Tab Bar as 'Left' or 'Right' add new option to show all tabs as side-by-side columns which you can scroll through HORIZONTALLY if you have hundreds of tabs and the list goes off-screen. Perhaps this 'columns view' list could be accessed from an "All Tabs" button in the top left corner of the browser, or if you have the Tabs Bar positioned as 'Left' or 'Right' when you hover over the Tab Bar icons it expands to look like this:

It would make navigation MUCH easier for large numbers of open tabs. I would love the Tab Bar to have more appropriate intuitive options when positioned left or right, at the moment I tend to use the tab list in 'Windows' Panel to navigate as it looks better than Tab Bar positioned left!

That leads me to:

Please could the view of the Tab Bar when in left or right position have some LINE SPACING OPTIONS so that the list can be displayed with 'compact', 'moderate', 'comfortable' and 'spacious' spacing options? At the moment the tab list in 'Windows' panel is more compact than the Tab Bar when positioned left or right. I want to make the Tab Bar positioned on left more compact line spacing so I can see more tabs in the list without having to scroll down.

If that's all too complicated, as another option:

Add the right-click option "Move Tab" for tabs listed in the 'Window' tab in the Panel.

Currently the right-click menu for tabs listed in the Window panel are:

..but the Tab Bar right-click menu offers 'Move Tab' as shown here:

I understand why the Tab Bar has the 'Move Tab' option, but I find myself more and more using the tab list in the 'Windows' Panel side bar to navigate around my 380 open tabs ( !?! ). It would just be very handy and aid quicker navigation for users like myself to mix the options together so we have the 'Move Tab' option available in the tab list in the 'Windows' panel too.

Is any further customisation options to Tab Bar a possibility?