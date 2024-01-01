when i run vivaldi return error
hi guys good year , why when i run vivaldi browser return me this error ?
my pc is ubuntu 23.10 server with openbox
Code:
[3910:3910:1231/154947.149137:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1105)] Empty codec maximum resolution [3910:3910:1231/154947.149265:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1014)] FillProfileInfo_Locked failed for va_profile VAProfileH264ConstrainedBaseline and entrypoint VAEntrypointVLD [3910:3910:1231/154947.149368:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1105)] Empty codec maximum resolution [3910:3910:1231/154947.149451:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1014)] FillProfileInfo_Locked failed for va_profile VAProfileH264Main and entrypoint VAEntrypointVLD [3910:3910:1231/154947.149527:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1105)] Empty codec maximum resolution [3910:3910:1231/154947.149603:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1014)] FillProfileInfo_Locked failed for va_profile VAProfileH264High and entrypoint VAEntrypointVLD [3910:3910:1231/154947.155636:ERROR:sandbox_linux.cc(374)] InitializeSandbox() called with multiple threads in process gpu-process. [3876:3876:1231/154947.236078:ERROR:vivaldi_ui_web_contents_delegate.cc(42)] UI Process abnormally terminates with status 3 after running for 0.171082 seconds! [3876:3876:1231/154947.240435:ERROR:vivaldi_ui_web_contents_delegate.cc(73)] Quiting Vivaldi
i suppose i VGA ??? i have this vga
Code:
lspci | grep VGA 03:00.0 VGA compatible controller: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD/ATI] Cape Verde XT [Radeon HD 7770/8760 / R7 250X]
DoctorG Ambassador
@faustf said in when i run vivaldi return error:
FillProfileInfo_Locked failed
Does Ubuntu have package libva-vdpau-driver-chromium? Try installation.
Do you use any vivaldi://flags settings or command line options to start with?
Do you have latest AMD driver?
What happen if you start in shell with
vivaldi --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland --use-gl=egl
i run your command return this
vivaldi --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland --use-gl=egl [37229:37229:0101/102014.835839:ERROR:wayland_connection.cc(123)] Failed to connect to Wayland display [37229:37229:0101/102014.835881:FATAL:ozone_platform_wayland.cc(170)] Failed to initialize Wayland platform Trace/breakpoint trap (core dumped),
i suppose i have last driver for graphic card inot install nothing it find automatically
how can verify if i have the driver libva ?
grep -iE 'vdpau | dri driver' /var/log/Xorg.0.log [ 24.000] (II) RADEON(0): [DRI2] DRI driver: radeonsi [ 24.000] (II) RADEON(0): [DRI2] VDPAU driver: radeonsi
--
ok @Zalex108 , i try to run without sandbox and start this is a what shell return
vivaldi --no-sandbox [39246:39246:0101/103859.030891:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1105)] Empty codec maximum resolution [39246:39246:0101/103859.031035:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1014)] FillProfileInfo_Locked failed for va_profile VAProfileH264ConstrainedBaseline and entrypoint VAEntrypointVLD [39246:39246:0101/103859.031103:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1105)] Empty codec maximum resolution [39246:39246:0101/103859.031148:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1014)] FillProfileInfo_Locked failed for va_profile VAProfileH264Main and entrypoint VAEntrypointVLD [39246:39246:0101/103859.031193:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1105)] Empty codec maximum resolution [39246:39246:0101/103859.031236:ERROR:vaapi_wrapper.cc(1014)] FillProfileInfo_Locked failed for va_profile VAProfileH264High and entrypoint VAEntrypointVLD [39246:39246:0101/103859.036494:ERROR:sandbox_linux.cc(374)] InitializeSandbox() called with multiple threads in process gpu-process. [39217:39217:0101/103901.617304:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Unchecked runtime.lastError: The message port closed before a response was received.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/browser.html (0)
