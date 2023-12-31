I can't delete any saved session
Hi. I can only create a new session. Nothing more. Could Vivaldi employ some true programists, not amateurs?
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
Just tested in Windows 11 + Latest Stable,
0 Problems,
Save / Delete / Save / Delete
Start with the Basic Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid V Data loss.
Follow the Backup | Reset links below.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@Pesala It doesn't work. Probably the amateur work could be the culprit. When I open session panel, it's blank.
Pesala Ambassador
@Firlej Probably because you haven't created any sessions yet. Open your sessions from the dialog, save them from the Sessions Panel, then you can edit them or delete them as necessary.
@Pesala https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/sessions-panel/#Add_a_New_Saved_Session
I can't save it in the panel, because, as I said, I don't have nothing in that panel. Even a single button for saving a session.
@Firlej Open your sessions from the dialog, save them from the Sessions Panel, then you can edit them or delete them as necessary.
@Pesala No, I can't. There is a blank window in my session panel.
@Firlej Did you have any saved sessions before you upgraded? I use the Snapshot as my default, so I never saved any from my Stable installation.
Snapshot Sessions
@Pesala Of course I have them. As I said in first post, I can't delete ony of them from the list.
Please, at least try to read my posts.
Then you told me to use the session panel, then I checked it and figured, that it doesn't work on my Vivaldi.
@Firlej said in I can't delete any saved session:
Of course I have them.
Then open one from the Saved Sessions dialog (see my last post), and save it from the Sessions Panel.
Repeat for each session. Now you should be able to delete or edit them from the Sessions Panel.
@Pesala said in I can't delete any saved session:
@Firlej said in I can't delete any saved session:
Of course I have them.
Then open one from the Saved Sessions dialog (see my last post), and save it from the Sessions Panel.
I can't, as I said. My sessions panel is a blank space without any buttons. I did, as you said. You don't listen to me.
Repeat for each session. Now you should be able to delete or edit them from the Sessions Panel.
I can't do anything in my sessions panel, as I said about ten times in this topic. No matter if I try to save a current session or one from the old sessions list. I can't do anything from the sessions panel, because it is a blank page, as you can see in my pic rel.
@Firlej Strange, i tried 6.5.3206.48 / Win 11 with floating session panel and it showed the buttons.
Do you use CSS modifications?
@DoctorG Yes. I remember only one mod. There was an annoying button "x" or something else in the right corner of every single panel site, so I tried one mod(propbably from Pesala's suggestion). And that's it.
-
@Firlej Does complete sessions panel show in a new test profile? If yes, then your used mod broke the UI, remove the mod or ask author of the mod to fix it.
-
@DoctorG If I create a new test profile, mods from my main profil will not affect the new one?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Firlej Do you use a CSS mod or JS+HTML?
@DoctorG I don't know. I have to check it. It were some lines to copy in notebook.
@Firlej You know that mods are not officially supported in Vivaldi and can break something.
Remove the mod changes you made and test if panel works again
@DoctorG I have disabled the css file with a mod line and still nothing. Everything looks the same. I restarted the browser few times.
Well, I just deleted the css file. I am not sure, that it's the correct way to disable a mod.