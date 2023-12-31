@Pesala said in I can't delete any saved session:

@Firlej said in I can't delete any saved session: Of course I have them. Then open one from the Saved Sessions dialog (see my last post), and save it from the Sessions Panel.

I can't, as I said. My sessions panel is a blank space without any buttons. I did, as you said. You don't listen to me.

Repeat for each session. Now you should be able to delete or edit them from the Sessions Panel.

I can't do anything in my sessions panel, as I said about ten times in this topic. No matter if I try to save a current session or one from the old sessions list. I can't do anything from the sessions panel, because it is a blank page, as you can see in my pic rel.