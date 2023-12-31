Sync & Status Toolbar
I've got several questions.
As you can see in the attached screenshot, I've customized my browser features so that there remains no command or option in the bottom panel. The side panel is hidden and mail, feed & calendar were turned off.
- Will Vivaldi Sync save all these settings (theme, extensions, panel changes etc. ) so that if I were to re-install my OS and install Vivaldi and sign in to sync, these settings would all be restores?
- How to make the bottom panel disappear, seeing as I purged it of all the options?
Thanks in advance.
Hi,
Not all settings are Sync'd.
Go to the bottom and look the Bckp Links.
To see by yourself what's Sync'd, create a Clean Profile and Sync.
You will see what is missing.
That is the Status Toolbar (not panel)
Go to Menu > View, there is the show/hide options, also has Shortcuts or can be added.
Also,
