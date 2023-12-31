hey

Every now and again when I open an external link in Vivaldi my tabs will get reset to a prior state, often from several weeks ago. This happens sort of randomly, I don't know what causes it.

For example, I tried to open an external link from Discord and lost all my current tab stacks, the link didn't open, and my tabs were reset to the ones I had several weeks ago.

My gut instinct tells me this would be some sort of sync error, but it happens with local tabs and not cross-device tabs. Either way it's extremely annoying.

Let me know if there's any more info I can provide.