Every now and again when I open an external link in Vivaldi my tabs will get reset to a prior state, often from several weeks ago. This happens sort of randomly, I don't know what causes it.
For example, I tried to open an external link from Discord and lost all my current tab stacks, the link didn't open, and my tabs were reset to the ones I had several weeks ago.
My gut instinct tells me this would be some sort of sync error, but it happens with local tabs and not cross-device tabs. Either way it's extremely annoying.
Let me know if there's any more info I can provide.
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Phone Model: |
I'm not facing this on
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.2 | Xiaomi EU
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
Samsung A13 | A13 OneUI 5.1
You can check on the Snapshot maybe and also start with the Basic Troubleshooting Steps.
Avoid V Data loss.
Follow the Backup | Reset links below.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
- Vivaldi Version: | Vivaldi Browser 6.4.3171.134
- Since when happens | Unsure of exact date. At least 4 months
- OS / Version: | Android 14; Pixel 6 Build/UQ1A.231205.015
- Phone Model: | Google Pixel 6
Thanks for the tips, I'll try the suggested things and report back
We'll need to wait for a while since the current dates until other members with this device answers.
