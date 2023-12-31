Translation notification logic
Hello! I noticed some logic lack of translation offering notification.
Example: my native language is French, my system language is English (it is easier for linux), and my browser language is French. Preffered languages list is empty.
I visit French webpage and browser offers to translate it, but I dont deed it! Then I visit englsih webpage, and notification doesnt apper but I need it
So, looks like browser uses as a "native language" the language of my system, which is not always correct.
I guess, for better experiece browser should use the browser language setting OR preffered language list as language source, not the system.
Linux Mint 21. Vivaldi 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel)
@BobTheDisaster Browser checks against browser setting for language of UI and if webpage's language attribute differs, it shows the translation icon in address field & tranlate popup.
@DoctorG
It doesnt work in my case, maybe a bug?
Two screenshots with wikipedia page example:
English wikipedia no translate icon, but I need translation
French wikipedia, icon appears but i dont need it
@BobTheDisaster Please check at echo.vivaldi.com which Accept-Language is sent.
BobTheDisaster
@DoctorG
Accept-Language: fr-FR,fr;q=0.9,en-US;q=0.8,en;q=0.7
DoctorG Ambassador
@BobTheDisaster Strange, i get the icon in address field with french language setting on english Wikipedia.
I gonna check my Ubuntu 21 now.
//EDIT: Oh, when i have GNOME On Engisch and browser UI on french, Vivaldi takes OS's English as primary language.
Zut alors!
DoctorG Ambassador
@BobTheDisaster I hope this would help you to force Vivaldi using translate to french as destination language:
Start from shell
export LANG=FR_fr; vivaldi
PS: Edited, a semicolon was missing
@DoctorG Thank You! Is it vivaldi or gnome bug?
Happy New Year!
@BobTheDisaster said in Translation notification logic:
Is it vivaldi or gnome bug?
I do not know how Vivaldi is working in this case.
If you think the issue is a bug, report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker and let the dev team and internal Linux testers decide.