Embedded .mp4 doesn't play in Vivaldi
I don't know if it's a bug or bad web design, but Vivaldi doesn't play mp4 embedded directly in the page. It just shows it like an image.
I've seen this on lots of websites, it's been like this for years. Plays fine in Chrome.
Example:
https://www.nrk.no/sorlandet/agder-nedsnodd_-klarer-ikke-apne-skolene-1.16699728
- cleared site data
- disabled ad/tracker blocking
- opened in private tab
Vivaldi Browser 6.4.3171.134
Android 14; Pixel 6a Build/UQ1A.231205.015
Also not working on my tablet:
Vivaldi Browser 6.4.3171.13
Android 13; SM-T220 (Galaxy Tab A7 Lite)
@GeeZuZz Works here. Try to disable adblocker per site:
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-privacy/android-tracker-and-ad-blocker/#Blocking_per_site
That's strange, I completely disabled ad and tracker blocking, and it still doesn't work here...
Edit: Even stranger - it does work sometimes, but never automatically on page load. If I try to load the page many times, it sometime will start to play if I scroll down I need to scroll down first.
Got same results in a private tab.
Vivaldi Browser 6.4.3171.134
Android 14; Pixel 6a Build/UQ1A.231205.015
Here's a better example: https://www.nrk.no/sorlandet/agder-nedsnodd_-klarer-ikke-apne-skolene-1.16699728
On this page I'm unable to get the video at the top to play, regardless of what I do.
- cleared site data
- disabled ad/tracker blocking
- opened in private tab
Weird
It runs fine on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU AdBlocker ON | AutoPlau OFF
Bit doesn't on Samsung A13 | A13 OneUI 5.1 AdBlocker OFF | AutoPlay OFF/ON
-
@Zalex108 what are you referring to with "Autoplay"? Is that a setting in Vivaldi?
mib2berlin
@GeeZuZz
Hi, video play fine for me, Autoplay /On, this is in Settings > Site Settings.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.4.3171.110 Stable
Cheers, mib
This is on the Working one.
Well, there you have it! Autoplay was set to blocked. After changing it, it works! Thanks!
But I would consider this a bug: Blocking Autoplay shouldn't block the possibility to play a video. For that setting to make sense, there needs to be a way to manually start the video...
-
Don't know,
Here works with it OFF
On the Samsung either ON/OFF doesn't
-
@Zalex108 said in Embedded .mp4 doesn't play in Vivaldi:
Don't know,
Here works with it OFF
On the Samsung either ON/OFF doesn't
Yes maybe this isn't the root problem. As mentioned I was able to make the second link play videos sometimes, after refreshing many times.
-
Is working now on both devices?
@Zalex108 said in Embedded .mp4 doesn't play in Vivaldi:
Is working now on both devices?
Yes, turning Autoplay on worked on both devices.
But it's not really a fix, more of a workaround. I want Autoplay off. But being able to manually start the videos.
-
Ok,
At least a way to watch them on the meantime.
Report it then and add the AB# here for the follow up.