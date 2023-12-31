I just wanted to post a quick note to say that I REALLY like the new panel.

At first, I was like "what the heck is going on here!?"

Then, being one who uses the vertical tabs in MS Edge, I realized what was going on. It's so cool that you can shrink it down to just the Favicons, or expand it a bit to see the Page Title, etc.

A few things to work out there, perhaps, but you guys are ON THE RIGHT TRACK with this! I haven't put it down since I discovered it!

My favorite thing is that the SCREEN REAL ESTATE is greatly EXPANDED!

The others have nothing on Vivaldi. That's for certain! And to heck with Spark email. Yeah, you know what i'm talking about. This works better for my productivity stream.

I was a bit out of the loop for a while, and my g/f has been taking care of me as I convalesce. So, my discovery of it is a bit delayed.

In any case! Keep it going! I think it rocks.

Once I feel a bit better, I'll author something about it and post at WordPress Center .net -- so y'all can see what I see, when I say this is the groundbreaking change we've needed as users. And I haven't even experimented with "saving sessions" yet!

Cheers!

