Vivaldi Sessions Panel - Welcome to the World!
I just wanted to post a quick note to say that I REALLY like the new panel.
At first, I was like "what the heck is going on here!?"
Then, being one who uses the vertical tabs in MS Edge, I realized what was going on. It's so cool that you can shrink it down to just the Favicons, or expand it a bit to see the Page Title, etc.
A few things to work out there, perhaps, but you guys are ON THE RIGHT TRACK with this! I haven't put it down since I discovered it!
My favorite thing is that the SCREEN REAL ESTATE is greatly EXPANDED!
The others have nothing on Vivaldi. That's for certain! And to heck with Spark email. Yeah, you know what i'm talking about. This works better for my productivity stream.
I was a bit out of the loop for a while, and my g/f has been taking care of me as I convalesce. So, my discovery of it is a bit delayed.
In any case! Keep it going! I think it rocks.
Once I feel a bit better, I'll author something about it and post at WordPress Center .net -- so y'all can see what I see, when I say this is the groundbreaking change we've needed as users. And I haven't even experimented with "saving sessions" yet!
Cheers!
@ajaxStardust Completely doesn't work on my Vivaldi. I have a blank page in a place of the sessions panel. It's a bugged stuff, I'm afraid.
Already mentioned the steps you should do to Troubleshoot.
Better keep on your Topic's and follow the given steps to fix it.
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
Title should have been Welcome to the real world matrix reference
@Firlej I haven't seen that. Maybe try updating your GPU software? Hard to say. I'm just a user who wanted to rave about what I discovered.
I have encountered a few things here and there, such as on a few occasions the tabs kind of "get stuck" open, or an outgoing mail message won't send. However, I have been on a PC that is NOT what I generally use. It's only got 4GB RAM, so stuff crashes here all of the time if I have more than a couple apps open.
In other words, I can't say with confidence what might be causing any unexpected behaviors in any software I'm using, as it could likely be out of memory.
In any case, I trust that the Vivaldi development team will get it all worked out ASAP.
@ajaxStardust said in Vivaldi Sessions Panel - Welcome to the World!:
It's only got 4GB RAM, so stuff crashes here all of the time if I have more than a couple apps open
Hi,
Despite the Off Topic:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60564/guide-vivaldi-on-old-low-end-computers
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Is it off-topic though?
That seems nonsensical.
But, okay.
I meant,
My Answer is Off Topic.
I tend to ramble and get off topic. So, I was just like, "Oh geez... what did i do this time!?" lol.
Cheers!
-
I just realized. I don't think I was talking about the Sessions Panel at all. I believe indeed I have been confused!
What I've been referencing here is simply the view on choosing Tab display preferences (set to Vertical at left) during Vivaldi's initial setup process, during a fresh install (or creation of a new profile).
I discovered that when I went to a different system (installed on Linux, i think), and didn't have the tabs as shown in my discussion above (and that .gif shared).
Now that I understand that, and have it on a Linux system. Well, gee wiz, i'm just that much more happy with Vivaldi!
@Firlej Please note: I mistakenly referred to what I was seeing as the Sessions Panel. It's simply the vertical tabs view (and so much better that the MS Edge version, for example) that I was clearly confused.
Also, it provides the option to "Save as Session"...
But, I get it now. Wanted to make sure you were aware in case you want to give it a go again.
Cheers!
@ajaxStardust But there IS a sessions panel, and you're aware of that, yes?