Blog not visible to the public
-
If I log out from my blog account, my blog and posts not visible to the public. I also can not find a switch for presentation my blog to the public. Furtherward, my blog is not visible in search results when I am log out from my account. (Logo and all). What make I wrong or what is the bug?
Thanks for your help in advance.
-
Pesala Ambassador
-
Obiwan2208
I confirm what has been said by @Pesala, your blog is online and in sight:
If you want to, can test your blog as 'public view' using the Private Window since you'll not be logged, but in normal browsing you'll stay logged as usual.
It's a way to avoid login/logout every time you need check out the public POV. I use it with my Wordpress blog.