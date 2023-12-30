Vivaldi built in adblocker getting detected
-
Vivaldi’s built in adblocker is getting detected by alot of websites lately. This happens on all my devices running Vivaldi. Ublock on firefox and brave don’t have that issue.
Sample sites:
https://www.xda-developers.com/
-
V AdBlock isn't as powerful as uBlock or Brave's.
By the way,
You can combine it with a
Private DNS
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81847/guide-private-dns-android
or
Secure DNS
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81843/guide-secure-dns-android
-
I run nextdns in conjunction with the built-in adblocker on all my devices, I guess it is the same.
-
Yes,
Actually you can play with the 2 provided and see whether there's any difference between them.
-
@Veddu
imho, as we know, there are at least two ways to deal with the problem. In this case, 1) just use a different browser that supports uBO for these sites, 2) it's more complicated! For each such site you need to find items (by comparison, what Vivaldi blocks, fortunately it has primitive statistics, and what uBO does not block) and then you can try to make your own, custom unblocking list and feed it to Vivaldi. Since Vivaldi can't just download the list from a smartphone, we need to create a localhost http server (MiXplorer as the easiest option) and download our list from the localhost server.
In general, it's probably time to seriously think about custom lists for Vivaldi/android adblock-engine for different cases of life - as a recipe for solving problems.
-
Just remembered there's another option.
A bit cumbersome to keep on many webs but practical to keep using Vivaldi.
Block JavaScript | Most of the sites keeps working fine
-
@Zalex108
yep
But here 50/50 somewhere will work somewhere will simply not load the site.
By the way, I checked the loading of xda-developers on Cromite - same problem. Cromite also supports only lists, including easylist, without extensions.
-
Depending on the needs, some sites work to read articles, but, inserted Pics/Vids/Comments aren't shown.
I prefer clean sites so for those regarding News I don't care so I block its JS.
Maybe in the future VTeam improves the AdBlocker, hopefully
-
@Zalex108
But in general, it's not the answer. The side table of contents will not work. Also with JS on many sites comments are loaded, comment threads are opened, replies are written, and a lot of different useful and not so useful functions are lost.
It seems to me that custom lists for the built-in engine are at least something for now. If only you learn how to write them correctly. And for that we need the help of someone from the team that he gave some lessons
-
Yes,
Should clean and work all fine.
For the moment, that's what we can achieve.
I guess an option is to install AdBlock on Desktop, manage the custom Blocking Rules, export and import to Vivaldi and see whether they are added.