@Veddu

imho, as we know, there are at least two ways to deal with the problem. In this case, 1) just use a different browser that supports uBO for these sites, 2) it's more complicated! For each such site you need to find items (by comparison, what Vivaldi blocks, fortunately it has primitive statistics, and what uBO does not block) and then you can try to make your own, custom unblocking list and feed it to Vivaldi. Since Vivaldi can't just download the list from a smartphone, we need to create a localhost http server (MiXplorer as the easiest option) and download our list from the localhost server.

In general, it's probably time to seriously think about custom lists for Vivaldi/android adblock-engine for different cases of life - as a recipe for solving problems.