Issue With Sync Not Staying Logged In
Happy New Year Everyone, May Peace & Love Fill All Of Our Hearts & Minds.
I'm currently running 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit) of vivaldi for windows, lately I've been having an issue with my vivaldi account sync password being remembered everytime I start the browser, up until recently I've never previously had this issue. By chance has anyone else been having a similar issue & if so how were you able to correct the issue.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Davy49 One of our german forum user reported this.
Can you please report that at as a issue for Affected Product → vivaldi,net website and services
DoctorG,
Thanks so much for taking the time to respond to my question, I think I'll be patient and see if anyone else might respond.