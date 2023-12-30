Time format
-
I have a 24-hour time format installed on my system, but for some reason the browser displays 12 hours
Screenshot_20231230-150334.png
Screenshot_20231230-150420.png
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
- Phone Model |
--
What's the Phone's Region?
Try rebooting, then try toggling the Phone's Settings:
- Stop / Kill Vivaldi
- Check 12H
- Start Vivaldi
--
- Stop / Kill Vivaldi
- Check 24H
- Start Vivaldi
Check whether there's any diffence
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid V Data loss.
Follow the Backup | Reset links below.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Screenshot_20231230-162405.png
Languages
Screenshot_20231230-162231.png
Date and Time
Screenshot_20231230-162248.png
When I disable "Use locale default" all works fine
When I enable - Vivaldi use 12H
-
USA uses 12h by default if not mistaken.
Not sure about UK's, if so, there seems to be the reason.
Other Browser affected?
You may check the SnapShot
-
,@Zalex108
I found what the problem is. In the browser settings, there is a choice of language. English US was there. It's strange that there is no option to pick up the system language. Switched to English UK and everything began to display normally
-
@Zalex108 said in Time format:
USA uses 12h by default if not mistaken.
Not sure about UK's, if so, there seems to be the reason.
Other Browser affected?
You may check the SnapShot
I have the 24 hour clock on my phone in the UK, and Vivaldi displays that for me in Sync.
-
Hi,
As mentioned,
The problem was related to the V Language.
Despite that,
In some other cases would be related to the ROM, Android Version... or whatever.
I have Android 10 with Europe Location on Phone, 24H Clock, English USA Lang on Phone and Vivaldi and the Clock looks in 24H everywhere
So¿?
Mysteries
-
@Zalex108 Yeah, sorry, I just saw your post and solely replied to it about whether the UK can use the 24 hour clock or not, as you seemed to be in doubt.
I should have read the next message with the answer to the issue (which I actually missed due to replying to yours and then moving on; my bad).
-
smartrusty867
@Gort my phone restarted or see where I'm at I'm having problems with my phone
-
@smartrusty867 Sorry, I don't really understand what you're saying or how it relates to the time format. More information would be welcome.
BTW, I'm just a mere user of Vivaldi, not anyone official.