I've been a dedicated Vivaldi user for a while now, and I love how customizable and feature-rich it is. Recently, I stumbled upon some lesser-known features that have really enhanced my browsing experience.

I'm curious to know what hidden gems you've discovered in Vivaldi! Whether it's a unique customization, a handy shortcut, or a specific way you've organized your workspace, share your insights. Let's create a space to exchange tips and tricks that might make our Vivaldi experience even better.

Feel free to drop your favorite Vivaldi features below, and let's learn from each other. Excited to see what hidden treasures you've uncovered!