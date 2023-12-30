Crashes when logging in
-
Anytime I log into anything, no matter the site, the app just crashes. When I reopen it and try to log in again it just crashes again. I tested it on a guest account and it didn't crash.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@C05TNT Open Tools → Extensions
Disable all extensions
Enable one
Try to login
Logout
Enable next
Try to login
Logout
redo until login fails
then you have caught the bad extension
-
I just got the browser so extensions shouldn't be a problem, I will try relogging in however