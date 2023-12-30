支払い方法が同期・インポートできない
-
olympian0301
chromeに登録した支払い方法がインポートできません。そのため、インターネット上で支払いをするときがスムーズではありません。
また、android版との同期もできないため、複数の支払い方法を持っている人にとっては、chromeからの移行がとても大変です。
解決方法はありますか？
-
Pesala Ambassador
@olympian0301 English only here, please. We have a Japanese forum, where you can post in your own language. I flagged your post for moving. I don’t know the answer to your question.
I can't import the payment method I registered in chrome. So it's not smooth when paying on the internet.
Also, because you can't sync with the android version, migrating from chrome is very difficult for people with multiple payment methods。
Is there a solution?
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
-