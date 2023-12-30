How often does Vivaldi emails get flagged as spam or blocked by sites?
Hi, I'm a new user looking for an email provider. Was thinking of trying out Vivaldi webmail.
Just want to get a gauge of how often does Vivaldi emails get flagged as spam relative to other email providers? And also how often are they blocked by websites?
I've used proton and tutanota in the past and have ran into these issues before. Just wondering how does Vivaldi hold up in this regard.
@hingen0, never had a problem with Vivaldi Mail, only one time with Proton.
@hingen0 currently vivaldi does not allow new users to use webmail feature , till you got a reputation for your user
edwardp Ambassador
@hingen0 Welcome to Vivaldi.
Web sites do not block actual e-mail. It would be the e-mail provider that would perform any spam blocking.