Hibernate Tab/Background Tab not showing on context menu
Went to hibernate tabs that i had open but wasn't actively using....however, the menu option isn't there. Right-clicked on a tab other than the current one being viewed and this is all I see:
Any thoughts?
Pesala Ambassador
@jklank What is your version? I see the menu in the latest Stable version.
Try resetting your default Tab menu in Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation, Tab.
Morning! Running latest and greatest:
Will try the reset.
Thx!
You can also Download and Replace on your Profile
vivaldi://about/with this 2 files:
Avoid V Data loss.
Follow the Backup | Reset links below.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps