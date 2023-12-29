Two home pages
TechAuthor
When I open Vivaldi on either of my android devices I see my speed dials. If I swipe left I see a second page with just one icon to add a speed dial to it.
Is this normal and if not, how do I get rid of this second page please?
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
Look at the Top,
There are the each Device's specific SpeedDial
If one is empty,
Just appears the + button.
To edit them, from Desktop is more comfortable to manage, at least at the beginning to add a bunch of them or a Folder itself.
Also,
Some useful links:
TechAuthor
That is not what I am seeing. I am seeing a single tab with my speed dials as tiles waiting to be used.
If I swipe left, I see another single tab but the only tile is the one to add a speed dial.
I am not seeing multiple speed dials at any one time, which is what I think you are showing.
You have either a Folder or another devices SpeedDial but empty, probably.
Would you upload a couple of screenshots or at least about the empty one located at the left?
This empty SpeedDial is because I've added an empty folder to separate Devices from internal Vivaldi pages.