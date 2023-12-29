Solved How to subscribe to google calendar events?
-
I have link to subscribe in google calendar, but how to subscribe to it in vivaldi calendar without google calendar?
-
@KekichRchtsa Ah, that looks like a link to use to embed the calendar into a website. It will not work for Vivaldi calendar to subscribe. To subscribe to a calendar from google you need to get what they call "Public address in iCal format" and then the calendar needs to be public (which it probably already is if the embed link works). This is a snippet from the google calendar settings showing the link.
There is also a "Secret address in iCal format" which does not require the calendar to be public but that link is generally not supposed to be distributed.
If you can get a link like this you can subscribe to the calendar, the other one will not work unfortunately.
-
It is not clear to me what you want to do. Do you have a calendar you want to add to Vivaldi without adding it to your google calendar? Or do you want to see your google calendar in Vivaldi without having to use the google web?
-
@eggert said in How to subscribe to google calendar events?:
a calendar you want to add to Vivaldi without adding it to your google calendar
yes
-
To add a calendar to Vivaldi you go to settings and select the Calendar section in the left pane.
From there click on the plus button at the bottom of the Calendar Accounts list. Then if you have a static calendar you only want to subscribe to to get updates sent to you (typical for something like a timetable from a sports club, school calendar, etc.) you select Web Calendar and put in the link to the calendar.
For a 2 way sync you can select one of the predefined services or a generic CalDAV account type. With one of these options you should be able to connect to most servers.
HTH, Eggert
-
This post is deleted!
-
-
mib2berlin
@KekichRchtsa
Hi, my setup is:
Add a vivaldi.net calendar, use this as your default calendar.
Add your Google calendar, not a web calendar.
I can add my own events to the vivaldi.net calendar and get events from my Google calendar.
They are independent.
In this case Test is a vivaldi event, Rosenmontag is a Google event.
You can use a local calendar for your event instead of a vivaldi.net calendar if you don't need it on other devices.
-
@KekichRchtsa Ah, that looks like a link to use to embed the calendar into a website. It will not work for Vivaldi calendar to subscribe. To subscribe to a calendar from google you need to get what they call "Public address in iCal format" and then the calendar needs to be public (which it probably already is if the embed link works). This is a snippet from the google calendar settings showing the link.
There is also a "Secret address in iCal format" which does not require the calendar to be public but that link is generally not supposed to be distributed.
If you can get a link like this you can subscribe to the calendar, the other one will not work unfortunately.
-
@eggert thanks, it works. For future people I'll leave tutorial how to find: 3 dot menu right to the calendar you're subscribed to, settings, scroll down, public address in iCal format. Then adding this link as a web calendar.
-
-
Great that you got it sorted