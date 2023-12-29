@KekichRchtsa Ah, that looks like a link to use to embed the calendar into a website. It will not work for Vivaldi calendar to subscribe. To subscribe to a calendar from google you need to get what they call "Public address in iCal format" and then the calendar needs to be public (which it probably already is if the embed link works). This is a snippet from the google calendar settings showing the link.

There is also a "Secret address in iCal format" which does not require the calendar to be public but that link is generally not supposed to be distributed.

If you can get a link like this you can subscribe to the calendar, the other one will not work unfortunately.