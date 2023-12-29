Synchronisation workspaces
-
hotouvivaldi
Hi,
I'd like syncronise workspaces I spent a long time to do on my work machine to my home machine ... 5 worspaces with a lot of tabs for each
I did'nt find how to do that.
I suppose it is not yet possible ?
Thanks for answer
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@hotouvivaldi said in Synchronisation workspaces:
I suppose it is not yet possible ?
Yes, not implemented yet.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.