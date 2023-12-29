@sphera Said:

I see, it is no coincidence that the word "moderator" is next to the word "Saint" . There is no exaggeration ?

No, by no means is this an exaggeration.

The assertion comes from the fact of the infinite patience that moderators have in keeping "in their senses" when there are user threads asking for:

1.- Things that have nothing to do with the core of a browser.

2.- Features that will not be added by Vivaldi dev team if there is an easy way for users to solve a problem with external apps or browser extensions.

3.- Features that only have to do with their particular way of navigating and therefore are not oriented to a large mass of users.

4.- Fix bugs that are "extremely urgent" and that do not let them navigate on the Internet and therefore they feel practically adrift.

5.- To the features that have been created and that are fantastic, they ask for a trifle to be modified, and therefore they are never happy.

etc. etc. etc.

In all these cases "normal" people would lose patience quickly (including me), and from that point of view the moderators who do not lose it and are days trying to make their point of view and trying as far as possible to solve the problem, are elevated to the category of saint. As simple as that.