Moderators
barbudo2005
Being in total disagreement with "Complaint about the actions of a moderator", I have to add that moderators and especially @pathduck have a commendable patience, which in some cases elevates them to the category of saints.
@barbudo2005 Thank You
And sometimes Moderators are not paying attention, because it's holidays and we've other stuff to do - but fortunately there are many good people keeping the forums nice and helpful
@barbudo2005 I could not agree more
In Spain we have an old Joke about the work of an Moderator. Having also moderated on some forums I can confirm that this describes it quite well. Compared to some forums I know, this one however is a Zen spa, apart from a few occasional exceptions.
Translation
Users:
Sucker Nazi Cunt Cretin Worm
Moderator:
If you don't soften the tone of the forum comments, I will have to delete the offensive ones!
(The hard life of the moderator)
Users
Censorship Fascist Repression
I am probably the author of the first topic with a complaint about the actions of the moderator in this forum.
Here, at the technical forum, censorship
Censorship is a system of prohibitions and restrictions, as well as a propaganda mechanism. In contrast, the legal support of “freedom of speech” - (Wikipedia) operates in society. By the way, it is on Wiki that there is a mechanism of disputes, real wars are right, although I did not participate in them. It is disputes there, discussions not of someone else's personality, but of actions. There are entire pages of the list of topics of the edits of any participant, regardless of its status . No restrictions - user, or moderator, or admin. Nothing is removed there. Wiki users are probably 1000 times more than Vivaldi forum participants. It does not seem that the Wikipedia's system prevented anyone from breaking something, destroyed Wiki, harmed a huge database of accumulated knowledge or someone else's personality.
All disputes, discussions are held in plain sight, and not behind the theater scenes. Any user can join, give his arguments. Complaints somewhere to up are a rarity that no one needs in conditions of openness.
I remember that at some forum I was blocked simply for mentioning the name of the moderator. Here is the same system ? I see, it is no coincidence that the word "moderator" is next to the word "Saint" . There is no exaggeration ?
Explain to me your English humor in the topic "Moderators".
"Splitter" — this is a system of household air conditioners of an average power level and price. When the compressor and the cooling unit are spaced apart.
The old man does not look very much like an air conditioner salesman and installer, as I once did.
Is this what was meant in the forum about the Vivaldi browser?
@sphera Follow the rules, read https://vivaldi.com/privacy/code-of-conduct/#:~:text=Reporting and enforcement to report struggle with a moderator.
Discussion and flaming on forum does not really help you to solve it. You risk to get a closed thread.
I still don’t understand why it was necessary to remove my topic, on which I spent at least 3 hours.
I do not see respect for my work here when it costs less than 10 seconds of moderator time.
Completely cleanse my topic with a complaint, delete my messages, the texts of the ambassador (although I know his love in self-censorship - in half an hour he will cleanse himself, and without a moderator).
I am interested in the opinion of not only the moderator, but any forum participant.
Hi,
Just being respectful whatever can work.
Any misunderstanding can be easily fixed.
If anyone starts misbehaving on their tone will be watched and some actions will be taken.
Usually it's not just one time thing, apart of that, if someone is not understanding the point, the Comment, Post or topic will be removed and even the user banned.
I prefer to ask directly to the person instead of making a problem public being something unnecessary.
Vivaldi Team is making something on their own trying to do their best.
Whatever thing takes time to be done and sometime would not fit on everyone's needs.
Vivaldi Volunteers try to help as best as they can too.
We try to solve and fix any mistake we could make.
@DoctorG said in Moderators:
You risk to get a closed thread.
It's not the first time I've received a "closed thread". But I doubt that the closed topic solves the existing problem in Vivaldi
-
barbudo2005
@sphera Said:
I see, it is no coincidence that the word "moderator" is next to the word "Saint" . There is no exaggeration ?
No, by no means is this an exaggeration.
The assertion comes from the fact of the infinite patience that moderators have in keeping "in their senses" when there are user threads asking for:
1.- Things that have nothing to do with the core of a browser.
2.- Features that will not be added by Vivaldi dev team if there is an easy way for users to solve a problem with external apps or browser extensions.
3.- Features that only have to do with their particular way of navigating and therefore are not oriented to a large mass of users.
4.- Fix bugs that are "extremely urgent" and that do not let them navigate on the Internet and therefore they feel practically adrift.
5.- To the features that have been created and that are fantastic, they ask for a trifle to be modified, and therefore they are never happy.
etc. etc. etc.
In all these cases "normal" people would lose patience quickly (including me), and from that point of view the moderators who do not lose it and are days trying to make their point of view and trying as far as possible to solve the problem, are elevated to the category of saint. As simple as that.
-
If you found a Bug or Problem in the management, you have to report it in a constructive way.
Diplomacy helps to approach and fix situations.
-
@sphera It is unsurprising that some users would have a good opinion of moderators in general on these forums for two reasons: First, one cannot be selected as a moderator unless the admins feel they are positive, patient, helpful and even-tempered. Second, there is no valid category or topic such as "complaint about moderator" on the forums. Complaints about moderators are directed to and handled by community admins, not bandied about in public. This means that while moderators can be corrected or even removed (and both have been done), the negative emotion doesn't spill into public and interfere with the purpose of the forums. Every forum has its own rules and structure and, at Vivaldi, "no personnel matters in public" is one such element.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@sphera With any dispute about closing threads contact the community managers by personal chat, that is the best way.
-
@Zalex108 said in Moderators:
I prefer to ask directly to the person instead of making a problem public being something unnecessary.
All forum topics are not created for moderators or admins. Why should I contact 1 person? You have deprived all forum participants of the opportunity to speak out (and just see) about the Express Panel, and Now the actions to delete it) and the actions of another forum participant. You make the decision for everyone. This is Censorship at its worst, because it does not benefit the browser. The deletion actions were erroneous, the browser problem remained.
-
I meant to contact the specific Moderator to ask about its action if not understood by the previous comments.
-
It was a simple theme about the Express Panel. But the moderator's actions brought the situation to the point of contacting several admins.
Bring the topic back to the open space, and we will discuss only the Express Panel. She was in her right place.
-
@sphera Seriously?
Well, i think the censor is in the bath now, peeing.
Wait until he comes back and will deport all your posts into a No-Freedom-Here-Gulag. That would be censorship and no-freedom.
Yes, sometimes post get deleted or threads closed. That is real life wehere you can not talk about all as you like.
-
@sphera said in Moderators:
It was a simple theme about the Express Panel
Link?