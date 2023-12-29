Downloads freeze PC
-
Vivaldi freezes PC after completing a download bigger than ~500mb. Nothing execpt reboot helps. The moment the download is completed, PC becomes a potato and is not even able to open process explorer (it can be opened, actually, if i will wait for 5+ minutes, i checked).
I have the latest version of the browser. I use Win11, i5-12450H, gtx 3050 mobile, 16 gb of ram, ssd.
-
it's not Vivaldi, you must have an antivirus or something that analyzes your downloads and it does it so badly that hangs your pc.
Happened to me with windows defender, at the 2nd time it bothered me I've installed avast free and that disabled defender for good, and provides a more serious protection than that microsoft stupid placebo that's sold as an antivirus. What a joke.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Start with the Basic Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid V Data loss.
Follow the Backup | Reset links below.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps