Vivaldi spinning 50%+ CPU while idle
Hello, a question for build
6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)Windows 10, Version 10.0.19045 Build 19045, old ASUS Sonic Master laptop.
Not sure exactly what update started this, but it's recently.
./vivaldi.exe --disable-extensions, or with extensions, Vivaldi chews CPU cycles continuously, while idle.
All day, if the browser is running the latency and performance for all other tasks is horrible.
My end? Or a recent update spinning?
Do you use Mail? It might be indexing messages
I did enable an RSS feed recently, then removed it. But, no, I don't think I've linked mail inside Vivaldi. I'll look closer, but even with the RSS feeds, I asked for updates once a week. Since removed.
Looked, does not seem to be spinning on mail. There was 1 RSS note leftover, deleted.
Thanks for the hints, turned off mail, calendar, feeds, restart, still spinning. Will keep looking, as I've picked Vivaldi as the browser of choice, but ...
Hmm, second restart fixed it. Seems the single leftover RSS feed connection was the spinner. Fixed now.
Many thanks. And now back to the regularly scheduled programming with the browser always up, and not burning out fans.
Cheers
Good to know it's working now. There was an issue quite some time ago where mail/feeds would hog CPU for some users, I thought that was fixed for good...