Command chain command for opening specific extensions...
Please add a command chain command for opening specific extensions. This lets us automate some workflows that involve the use of extensions. Another benefit is we can use it to workaround the Chromium limitation of not letting us assign hotkey combinations that include F-keys for opening extensions.
[bug reported VB-102784]
@TsunamiZ Said:
Please add a command chain command for opening specific extensions.
This shortcuts works for me:
for "activate the extension", you can't assign hotkey combinations that include F-keys, such as F1-F12. one of the benefits of this request is it would let us workaround that.
Use the extension SimpleExtManager:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/kniehgiejgnnpgojkdhhjbgbllnfkfdk
You would have the option to "activate the extension" just a click away.
not really interested in that extension, but thanks anyways.
Be practical. I can assure you that the Vivaldi team will not develop a feature that has to do with extensions, for the simple reason that they are not part of the browser.