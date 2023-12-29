Does Vivaldi support YubiKey?
I want to buy one to protect services like Instagram, Gmail and stuff, will it work with Vivaldi? I couldn't find any topic about this.
@RasheedHolland Yes, it works, i tested YubiKey 5 USB over months for 2FA.
OK awesome, thanks. I know that these kind of things often only work correctly in bigger browsers like Chrome and Edge, so that's why I had to make sure.
@RasheedHolland There are no open bugs with a Yubikey product and Vivaldi as i can see in tracker.
I often tested Yubikey and Nitrokey and saw Yubikey works nice.
OK thanks, didn't know about Nitrokey, will check it out. BTW, you still haven't responded to this topic, should I open a new bug report? Or is there a way to reconfigure the right-click context menu in Vivaldi?
@RasheedHolland Do not use Nitrokey as Vivaldi 2FA for community will not work (server issue, not a nitrokey fault).
OK cool thanks. BTW, I wonder if you can register multiple 2FA options for services like Gmail and Yahoo Mail? With that I mean, let's say you secure them with a YubiKey, but can you then also still use an authenticator app in case your YubiKey doesn't work or is lost?
@RasheedHolland As i know, good 2FA services allow multiple authentication methods, you can use both yubikey and auth app.
But i can only tell about Google that both work, i have no Yahoo.
OK, but I guess this will only work as a back up option. So in case your security key doesn't work, you can always use your authenticator. I will let you know how it works. And they also recommend to buy 2 security keys, but what if you lose both of them? Funny how nobody talks about this.
@RasheedHolland said in Does Vivaldi support YubiKey?:
And they also recommend to buy 2 security keys, but what if you lose both of them?
There are reset code numbers for 2FA on these registration pages you can use, print them and put in a real-world Leitz arch file (i do not really know hwo it is called outside of Germany).
Yes, I watched a video on YouTube, apparently Gmail gives you recovery codes, but this hasn't got anything to do with authentication apps, a bit confusing.
And Yahoo Mail apparently wants to give you an alternative method to login via second email address or SMS, but the whole point of using a security key is that hackers can't easily bypass this.
It would make more sense if you could login via both authenticator app and security key. So I wonder if it's worth buying a YubiKey in the first place, it depends on the service I guess.
BTW, do you know if Instagram supports YubiKey? And what about Vivaldi Sync, does it support 2FA?
@RasheedHolland said in Does Vivaldi support YubiKey?:
do you know if Instagram supports YubiKey?
https://www.yubico.com/works-with-yubikey/catalog/instagram/
Yes, I saw this, thanks. But I see no option in Instagram itself, it doesn't mention this option. So I wonder if this perhaps is only an option for Instagram USA? Very weird.
And BTW, it's also not mentioned on this site:
@RasheedHolland said in Does Vivaldi support YubiKey?:
And what about Vivaldi Sync, does it support 2FA?
As i could test: No.
Only forum login supported 2FA with Yubikey 5.
PS: DoctorG2 is DoctorG's used sync-only account.
Wow, this doesn't make any sense. I mean Vivaldi Sync is way more important than the forum. I believe Vivaldi should add 2FA protection, via 2FA authenticator and/or security key.
@RasheedHolland I try to check internally, please ask me a few days later.
ChimeraLove
@RasheedHolland said in Does Vivaldi support YubiKey?:
Wow, this doesn't make any sense. I mean Vivaldi Sync is way more important than the forum. I believe Vivaldi should add 2FA protection, via 2FA authenticator and/or security key.
I agree. Here is the feature request
- Adding 2FA to Vivaldi sync
- While you at it please add the option to lock Vivaldi altogether with 2FA for when working on shared computer for example.
Looking back at my feature request I think it can be written in a more simplified way