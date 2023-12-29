@DoctorG said in Does Vivaldi support YubiKey?:

@RasheedHolland said in Does Vivaldi support YubiKey?: And they also recommend to buy 2 security keys, but what if you lose both of them? There are reset code numbers for 2FA on these registration pages you can use, print them and put in a real-world Leitz arch file (i do not really know hwo it is called outside of Germany).

Yes, I watched a video on YouTube, apparently Gmail gives you recovery codes, but this hasn't got anything to do with authentication apps, a bit confusing.

And Yahoo Mail apparently wants to give you an alternative method to login via second email address or SMS, but the whole point of using a security key is that hackers can't easily bypass this.

It would make more sense if you could login via both authenticator app and security key. So I wonder if it's worth buying a YubiKey in the first place, it depends on the service I guess.