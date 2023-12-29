Problem with Youtube in Vivaldi
Starting today, I've found myself unable to watch Youtube specifically in Vivaldi. When I go to a video, I get an infinite loading spinner. However, if I open the same video in another web browser like Edge, it plays just fine.
Steps taken:
Disabled all extensions
Disabled the ad and tracking blocker
Cleared cache and cookies
Upgraded from latest stable to latest snapshot (least likely to have helped, but whatever. I don't mind snapshot builds)
Creation of a new user profile (While the new profile initially worked, once Vivaldi sync finished downloading everything, I was back to no Youtube)
Nothing has worked thus far. Is this an issue anyone else has come across? I really do not want to use Edge for Youtube.
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
The Clean Profile has to be Clean for the tests.
Then Clean up your profile.
Check this too.
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Also would happen if YouTube determine you are using AdBlocker AFAIK
