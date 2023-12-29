Starting today, I've found myself unable to watch Youtube specifically in Vivaldi. When I go to a video, I get an infinite loading spinner. However, if I open the same video in another web browser like Edge, it plays just fine.

Steps taken:

Disabled all extensions

Disabled the ad and tracking blocker

Cleared cache and cookies

Upgraded from latest stable to latest snapshot (least likely to have helped, but whatever. I don't mind snapshot builds)

Creation of a new user profile (While the new profile initially worked, once Vivaldi sync finished downloading everything, I was back to no Youtube)

Nothing has worked thus far. Is this an issue anyone else has come across? I really do not want to use Edge for Youtube.