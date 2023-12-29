Unable to Close tabs
This has been happening a few times lately. I am on a stable channel.
I try to close the tab and it cannot close however I can create one.
After I restart the browser it is working.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Revision 8fb9c888b3427e1d18677fdbb0b537f856ef577b
OS macOS Monterey 12.7.2（版號21G1974）
