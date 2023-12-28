In every browser that gives me an autocompleted recommendation at the address bar, I can press backspace to ignore the recommendation. When I press enter, it begins a search for the text I entered rather than the recommendation, or autocompletes something else as I add more to my query. The same behavior can also be replicated by pressing space.

For example, on Chrome when I type "MLS", the address bar recommends me a URL for the MLS season pass via Apple TV which I frequently visit. The drop-down list is also populated with relevant results. I can then press enter to complete the suggestion and go to the website, or I can press backspace which cancels out that recommendation (it deselects it). Pressing enter after backspace initiates a google search for MLS. Instead of a backspace, I can also add a space to do the same thing.

Interestingly, in Chrome when I press backspace it moves the recommendation down in the list so that other recommendations become relevant.

But with Vivaldi, when I press backspace, the first recommendation is still selected anyway. So using the same MLS example, it would take me to the Apple TV website instead of initiating a google search. The only way to prevent this is by left clicking on the address bar to deselect the recommendation. This is especially frustrating when I am trying to attempt a google search.

This is extremely annoying as when I type something on the address bar, I now have to press backspace to clear the autocomplete text, then click on the address bar again in order to deselect the autocomplete recommendation. I could select the "search google" recommendation, but it is not as elegant as simply pressing backspace or space followed by enter.

Is there a way to change the address bar behavior to be like other browsers?