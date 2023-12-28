Cant resize Downloads panel
-
hamburgerghini
I can't resize the downloads panel. When I hover my mouse on the edge and click to resize it, it just closes.
Same problem applies to all panels from sidebar (history, bookmarks etc.)
Small video that shows the problem
https://youtu.be/amDjkGVVfFQ
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
Look at here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93669/panel
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels | Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus | Guides | FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
"Off Topic Tip"
Back up for V Data Profile
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-