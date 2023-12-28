Cannot modify adress in adress bar
Not sure if I changed some setting or this is changed in the latest version but...
When I press on the address bar I expect that I will be able to change the current address. But currently when I press on the address bar the address disappears and I'm only able to search or type another address.
I'm furious when I want to just remove something from the address but everything disappears.
Vivaldi on Android version 6.4.3171.134
Any ideas on what setting I might have changed or is this by design? It works as expected on the latest Vivaldi Snapshot 6.5.3217.35.
BR Björn
@edgein There has been a couple other threads on this. See:
