Not sure if I changed some setting or this is changed in the latest version but...

When I press on the address bar I expect that I will be able to change the current address. But currently when I press on the address bar the address disappears and I'm only able to search or type another address.

I'm furious when I want to just remove something from the address but everything disappears.

Vivaldi on Android version 6.4.3171.134

Any ideas on what setting I might have changed or is this by design? It works as expected on the latest Vivaldi Snapshot 6.5.3217.35.

BR Björn