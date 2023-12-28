Button to toggle tabs panel visibility
-
I would love a button similar to the button used to toggle the panel to toggle the visibility of the tabs or collapse them down.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@slocke Easily done with a Command Chain.
- Settings, Quick Commands, Command Chains
- Add a new command to show the Tab Bar
- Edit the Toolbars to add the new Command Chain to the Address Bar
- Edit the theme if you want a custom button for the command chain.
-
Oh wow! Ok. This is great
-
This would be marked as Done since easily achieved with the current features.
Right?
Just remember to back up your Chains and Shortcuts
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Apologies. Yes this is done.
-