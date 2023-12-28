Most unstable version yet - any fixes coming?
-
I've had more crashes in the last couple of released versions of Vivaldi than in the 2 years past combined of heavy usage.
It's at the point I may be forced to do my main work in another browser. Does anyone know what has made the last 2 versions so unstable? Any recommendations? I can't keep having the browser crash on the same sites and usage patterns I've had for a long time.
I've introduced nothing new as far as OS or plugins. I've also disabled all plugins to eliminate them as possibility.
Any suggestions appreciated or any info that fixes are imminent. I have grown to rely on Vivaldi and love it and recommend. That has been the case up to this last 2 releases.
I have plenty of CPU (M1) and RAM (32GB). Vivaldi has spiked much more on RAM though than in previous versions.
-
Hi,
If not done so yet:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Thanks. I followed all the steps but 13 as I can't seem to find a repeatable other than using Vivaldi.
-
But happens the same on a Clean Profile?
You can create one just to play media and see without dedicate specific time, there you can see what happens.
-
Been having this same problem over the last two weeks. No fixes so far. Infuriating that this is being ignored as I filed a bug report a week ago
-
Some fixes aren't so fast.
-
nicolaparoldo
Same problem here since last update. Browser keeps crashing three-four times for each hour of work (dozens times a day) randomly: opening a new tab, clicking a link.
I have 9 different profiles and the problem is consistent in every one of them, even a Guest one, no matter which extensions are or are not installed.
I haven't tried to delete all my profiles (I customized each one of them to account for different contexts): if and when I'll be willing to do so I'll probably spend the same effort to migrate back to Brave instead. I'm trying not to because I really appreciate Vivaldi's vibes but I can't keep working like that.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@nacnudmit @TSwanyIRL @nicolaparoldo It might be an idea if you could file bug reports, with crash dumps, about your issues, and then tell us what those VB bug numbers are.
For reference, we know there is an crash issue related to Camera device enumeration, which is apparently caused by a bug in Mac OS, NOT Vivaldi or Chromium. This may possibly be triggered by having given permission to access the camera to one or more sites. Chromium may have developed a new way to handle the camera that avoids this issue, but it is currently not available in the Chromium version Vivaldi 6.5 is based on (and might never be available in that version).
-
gardener2004
I'm commenting to bump this up. I crash about 4 times a day in the last few weeks. I use mostly sharepoint documents and Jira. It seemed like it was mostly when I would tile the browser tabs. I quit using tiling and it is still crashing regularly. I have switched back to chrome for my personal tasks, but I have my work profiles set up on Vivaldi and would hate to migrate. Historically I have really liked the features.
Mac OS 14.2.1 Apple M1 Pro
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.50
-
gardener2004
@yngve Do you have instructions on how to file the bug reports?
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@gardener2004 said in Most unstable version yet - any fixes coming?:
Do you have instructions on how to file the bug reports?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-a-bug-in-vivaldi/
-
alvarostream
I have created a clean profile and it keeps happening. I captured data but seems with an empty profile there was no dump.
I can see in the activity monitor CPU at 100% and Vivaldi (not responding) on the process information I can see Recent hangs: increasing too.