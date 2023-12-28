I've had more crashes in the last couple of released versions of Vivaldi than in the 2 years past combined of heavy usage.

It's at the point I may be forced to do my main work in another browser. Does anyone know what has made the last 2 versions so unstable? Any recommendations? I can't keep having the browser crash on the same sites and usage patterns I've had for a long time.

I've introduced nothing new as far as OS or plugins. I've also disabled all plugins to eliminate them as possibility.

Any suggestions appreciated or any info that fixes are imminent. I have grown to rely on Vivaldi and love it and recommend. That has been the case up to this last 2 releases.

I have plenty of CPU (M1) and RAM (32GB). Vivaldi has spiked much more on RAM though than in previous versions.