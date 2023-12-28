Greetings everyone.

I'm not sure if i'm missing an option here (Version 6.5.3206.42 of the Stable Channel for Windows), which could be, even if i'm pretty sure that i have tried all what i could think to solve this, but, something that i have noticed is that pinned tabs seems to miss a certain option (or straight up ignore the selected configuration) in regards of the order of the new tabs opened from them.

So, to contextualize the problem, for example:

In most other browsers (Or at least, Firefox, Chrome, Floorp and Edge), when you open a new tab, this opens at the right of the related one, so, if we have:

[Wikipedia], [Youtube] and [Gmail],

And then when you open a new tab from Wikipedia, it ends as:

[Wikipedia], [1], [2], [3], [Youtube] and [Gmail].

Which is fine, for me, it's the ideal, since the related tabs gets to remain together, and this works with normal tabs in Vivaldi, but, as soon as you have pinned the "original" tab, the order gets messed up, going from:

[Pinned Wikipedia], [Youtube] and [Gmail],

To:

[Pinned Wikipedia], [3], [2], [1], [Youtube] and [Gmail].

This last order in which the new tabs open remains if you have more pinned tabs between the "original" one and the new ones, and while it seems like "nothing", it really droves me crazy since the "regular way" does in fact remain when you use the two-level mode to group related tabs, but only if the "original" one is not pinned, and i really can't get used to the "first" tab that i open getting drifted more and more to the right while i keep opening more.

So, is there an option that i haven't seen somewhere to handle this for the pinned tabs? (Either with or without stacking).

I'm familiar with the modding of Vivaldi, so, i don't mind if the solution is through it.

Anyway, hope that all this is understandable, and thanks to whoever read this.