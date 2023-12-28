Youtube short video problem
If I don't log in to the Youtube account, the icons for the short videos stick in the picture. When I log into the account, everything is fine.
This is rather odd behavior, to be sure. I've experienced the same thing just moments ago.
Perhaps this should be reported as a bug?
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid V Data loss.
Follow the Backup | Reset links below.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Can not reproduce 6.5.3206.48 Debian 12 KDE
Short reels are ok.
Only with reproducible steps and information on OS and DE.
Possibly related to the AdBlocker too.
Such not seen with with Vivaldi Blocker or uBlockOrigin.
Right,
But it depends on the Lists and custom additions too.
@DoctorG @Zalex108
I have only Vivaldi out-of-the-box install (6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)) - no extentions, etc. I'm running Rocky 8.9 64 bit on Gnome.
I've been a Vivaldi user 2 or 3 days so this is a very new installation.
I just tried this again with and without being logged into YouTube and got the same behavior (icons on video when logged out, screen normal when logged in). It is repeatable for me and I am confirming for @csablak and to help troubleshoot, but is not a concern for me at this time.
I fixed it on my system. Here's what I did. After every change, I exited all YouTube windows individually and restarted Vivaldi.
- Logged out of YouTube and verified the problem was still manifesting when logged out. It was.
- Started going through settings and resetting them to defaults (Privacy/Security, Webpages). No effect.
- I've seen changing a theme to other than default affect many other apps over the years so on a hunch I changed the theme from Beach to Vivaldi. The videos were now normal and icons for like/dislike, comment, etc. were in the correct place.
- I changed the theme back from Vivaldi to Beach. The videos are still normal.
In summary:
Toggling the theme to something else, in this case from Beach to Vivaldi, seemed to fix the issue.
I hope this helps someone else.
Seems weird
At least is fixed.
Thx for the explanation
I deleted all Google cookies and everything was back to normal. Thanks.