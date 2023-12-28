I would like to make the following suggestion for improvement: With Vivaldi for Android, I would generally like it to be quicker for me to get from the bottom bar to the address bar to search or enter an address. Such a function is available on the Vivaldi homepage, but no longer exists when I have set other websites or my own homepage.

Brave already has such a function in its browser and that makes it very pleasant to use. It may also be possible to implement a function that allows the user to configure the bottom bar, analogous to the "main menu layout".