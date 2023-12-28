Privacy Stats | Youtube
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
Youtube still the top ad server with an active premium subscription on the privacy stats is this for real
Hi,
Title is not the place for the body post.
Regarding the question,
YouTube is full of Ads and Trackers, for any mouse movement, time spent on a video....
Premium does not mean Liberty.
Those stats may determine the in video Ads despite they aren't displayed by the paid account but they would be still on the code sent, also the Activity Trackers.
Also,
Have you cleaned the Stats before get the Premium version?
DoctorG Ambassador
@mikeyb2001 You was trapped by Youtube false facts that premium account could mean: no or less ads.
Paying more does not help to get rid of ads.
I prefer to suck my elbow, before paying for a Premium Account on YT, I block everything that can be blocked there and I use the iFrame script so that YT does not find out about the blocks. Besides, I use more and more alternatives, front-ends, desktop clients and others, moving me further and further away from approaching this site.
RiveDroite Ambassador
@DoctorG Premium definitely gets rid of ads for me. I don't see any ads on YouTube ever.
You could check also in a Clean Profile
Install uBlock
Access
See whether uBlock shows the Ads Counter increasing
mikeyb2001 Ambassador
@Zalex108 i had premium before i had vivaldi lol
xD
I've no Premium but don't see any Ads in YouTube and mostly anywhere since decades either Desktop or Mobile.
Hopefully this will remain
