Does Vivaldi have some sort of devtools?
I just switched from Opera to Chrome and now to Vivaldi, uh, is there some sort of developer tools feature like Kiwi Browser? I only see a "CSS Debugger" and I don't know how to use it lmao
Nope,
V does not have DevTools.
The Page Actions are other things.
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-appearance/page-actions-on-android/
Css Debugger is an inheritance as the rest IINW
