Sessions panel - inconsistent search results when using uppercase
-
pachacroute
[edit] See next post for a possible explanation [/edit]
Hi,
I've been using sessions for a very long time, a custom session panel when there was none official and — finally — the official session panel in 6.5. Great!
So, I have something like 50 recorded sessions with a number of tabs I don't dare to count and a session naming scheme that uses somewhat unusual characters like
[,
],
—,
–,
+, etc. for categorizing and long (50+ chars) names.
That's for context.
I'd like to use search to quickly filter my sessions as I type and it seems to be the intent of the search function in this panel.
So, for example, all my work-related sessions have names beginning with
[Boulot]and I should be able to show them only by typing
[Boulot]in the search field.
Unfortunately, that doesn't work and I get no results. Actually, the results pane gets empty after I enter the first two chars :
[B
After the first character is entered, I get valid results though…
If I only type
Boulotwithout square brackets, no results either (empty at
Bo).
If I type
—, I get seemingly valid results
…
I just don't understand how search works here and am assuming it is broken.
Anyone having the same experience here ?
--
Pascal
-
pachacroute
@pachacroute hey there ! I think I may have found the culprit ! it's uppercase characters !
I know, it seems silly but somehow the devs made the search in sessions panel ignore or mistreat uppercase characters.
So if I type
Actuto find a session named
[p]—Actusearch won't return any result but if I rename it to
actuand then search for that word, it gives me the right result.
From what I can deduce, search doesn't just ignore uppercase but somehow fails to recognize them. If I search for
[p]–ctu, thus removing the
A, it won't work.
Anyone can confirm this please ?
-
pachacroute
I filled a bug report and it's confirmed, Vivaldi doesn't like uppercase in search for sessions panel (VB-103519)