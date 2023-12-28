Hi,

I've been using sessions for a very long time, a custom session panel when there was none official and — finally — the official session panel in 6.5. Great!

So, I have something like 50 recorded sessions with a number of tabs I don't dare to count and a session naming scheme that uses somewhat unusual characters like [ , ] , — , – , + , etc. for categorizing and long (50+ chars) names.

That's for context.

I'd like to use search to quickly filter my sessions as I type and it seems to be the intent of the search function in this panel.

So, for example, all my work-related sessions have names beginning with [Boulot] and I should be able to show them only by typing [Boulot] in the search field.

Unfortunately, that doesn't work and I get no results. Actually, the results pane gets empty after I enter the first two chars : [B

After the first character is entered, I get valid results though…

If I only type Boulot without square brackets, no results either (empty at Bo ).

If I type — , I get seemingly valid results

…

I just don't understand how search works here and am assuming it is broken.

Anyone having the same experience here ?

--

Pascal