Sessions panel - inconsistent search results
-
pachacroute
Hi,
I've been using sessions for a very long time, a custom session panel when there was none official and — finally — the official session panel in 6.5. Great!
So, I have something like 50 recorded sessions with a number of tabs I don't dare to count and a session naming scheme that uses somewhat unusual characters like
[,
],
—,
–,
+, etc. for categorizing and long (50+ chars) names.
That's for context.
I'd like to use search to quickly filter my sessions as I type and it seems to be the intent of the search function in this panel.
So, for example, all my work-related sessions have names beginning with
[Boulot]and I should be able to show them only by typing
[Boulot]in the search field.
Unfortunately, that doesn't work and I get no results. Actually, the results pane gets empty after I enter the first two chars :
[B
After the first character is entered, I get valid results though…
If I only type
Boulotwithout square brackets, no results either (empty at
Bo).
If I type
—, I get seemingly valid results
…
I just don't understand how search works here and am assuming it is broken.
Anyone having the same experience here ?
--
Pascal